State senator from Cleveland reintroduces resolution to declare racism a public health crisis in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - State Senators Sandra R. Williams (D-Cleveland) and Hearcel F. Craig (D-Columbus) reintroduced legislation Tuesday that would declare racism a public health crisis in Ohio.
In addition to acknowledging the effects of racism on the health of Black people, Senate Concurrent Resolution 4 would ask Governor Mike DeWine to establish a working group to promote racial equity in Ohio.
The resolution calls for a list of actions to be taken, including:
- Promoting community engagement and actively engaging citizens on the issue of racism
- Encouraging community partners and stakeholders in the education, employment, housing, and criminal justice and safety arenas to recognize racism as a public health crisis and take appropriate action
- Promoting racially equitable economic and workforce development practices
A similar resolution was proposed in the Ohio legislature in June 2020, inspired by the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers and the disproportionate impact COVID-19 has had on Black people in Ohio. That resolution did not pass.
“During the previous General Assembly, hundreds of Ohioans came to testify in support of our resolution to declare racism as a public health crisis,” Williams said. “We owe it to them and the countless others who have experienced racism to pass this resolution. It shouldn’t be controversial. We need to declare racism as a public health crisis to assure every Ohioan that the legislature is working to make Ohio a fairer, more equitable state.”
So far, 25 cities, counties and boards of health across Ohio have declared racism a public health crisis. That includes Cleveland City Council, Cuyahoga County Council and Akron City Council.
According to the American Public Health Association, five states (Arizona, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada and Wisconsin) have made a declaration on the state level that racism is a public health crisis.
