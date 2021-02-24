Twinsburg man arrested trying to break into Summit County home

Twinsburg man arrested trying to break into Summit County home
Vincent Hill (Source: Summit County Sheriff)
By Julia Bingel | February 24, 2021 at 11:14 AM EST - Updated February 24 at 11:14 AM

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 43-year-old Twinsburg was arrested by Summit County Sheriff deputies after trying to force his way into a home.

Summit County Sheriff Inspector William Holland said the residents at a Ray Court home in Twinsburg Township called 911 on Feb. 18 to report a burglary in progress.

When deputies got to the home, they said they saw Vincent Hill trying to break-in through a window.

When Hill saw the deputies, he allegedly took off running, but was caught about a 1/4 mile from the home.

Hill is charged with burglary and domestic violence.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.