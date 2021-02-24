Twinsburg man arrested trying to break into Summit County home

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 43-year-old Twinsburg was arrested by Summit County Sheriff deputies after trying to force his way into a home.
Summit County Sheriff Inspector William Holland said the residents at a Ray Court home in Twinsburg Township called 911 on Feb. 18 to report a burglary in progress.
When deputies got to the home, they said they saw Vincent Hill trying to break-in through a window.
When Hill saw the deputies, he allegedly took off running, but was caught about a 1/4 mile from the home.
Hill is charged with burglary and domestic violence.
