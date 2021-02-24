University Hospitals working on 1st oral medication for COVID-19 treatment

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The focus of COVID-19 medication, to this point, has involved vaccines and prevention. But not treatment.
“If you get COVID, there’s not much you can do, right?” asks Dr. Grace McComsey, vice president of research at University Hospitals and the primary investigator on the study. “You hope for the best and watch yourself get worse and worse in some cases.”
Upamotat is a pill taken at home once a day for two weeks, and its goal is to stop the virus from entering cells and also prevent the virus from replicating.
“Now you feel just desperate,” says McComsey. “If you have COVID, there’s not much you can do. With the drug, it gives us hope that, one day even if we get COVID-19, we can take the pill, like everybody else, and will likely do fine.”
The study is looking for people just diagnosed with COVID-19, or even people not yet diagnosed but with symptoms who were exposed to the virus.
University Hospitals is one of five sites participating around the country, looking for 310 participants, and scheduled to close September 2021.
“There is a good chance a few months from now, again, not years, months, if this study works, if the pill works, you will see it on the market,” says McComsey.
The study only requires one visit to the hospital at the beginning of the study with each patient self-monitoring at home. You can log on to register or call (833) 78TRIAL.
