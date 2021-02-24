Videos show chaotic crime scene at Cleveland car wash where teen boy was shot multiple times

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man responsible for shooting a teen boy at a Cleveland car wash in 2019 faced a judge for sentencing on Tuesday.
Giomar Diaz was sentenced to a prison term of eight-to-12 years after he pleaded guilty to attempted murder, aggravated riot, and criminal damaging. He is currently imprisoned in Richfield for over 16 years in connection to a drug trafficking case.
The shooting happened in May 2019 at the American Pride Car Wash near Denison Avenue on Cleveland’s West side.
According to prosecutors, several people were gathered at the car wash when a fight broke out involving 23-year-old Kevin Moreno. The mother of the 17-year-old victim attempted to stop the fight, which triggered others who were involved to get physical with her.
The teen victim then tried to help his mother when 28-year-old Anthony Guadalupe pulled out a gun and fired it once into the air as a warning shot.
Elizabeth Guadalupe, Anthony’s 33-year-old wife, also pulled out her firearm and shot it multiple times into the air.
At that point, prosecutor’s said the 17-year-old got into a car and tried to get away, but Diaz and 20-year-old Wilfredo Laureano started punching the vehicle’s windshield and windows.
Diaz fired his gun multiple times, striking the victim in the head, abdomen, and arm. He was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery, but did survive the injuries.
Detectives with the Cleveland Division of Police were able to identify all of the suspects through surveillance video, ballistics testing, and eyewitness accounts.
Video presented by the prosecutor’s office does not show the actual shooting, but warning gunshots fired from Elizabeth can be heard.
Both Anthony and Elizabeth Guadalupe, as well as Laureano and Moreno, previously pleaded guilty in connection to the incident. All four received community control, or probation.
