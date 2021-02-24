Wayne County Sheriff’s Office search for missing 16-year-old girl

Breanna Neider (Source: Wayne County Sheriff)
February 23, 2021

WEST SALEM, Ohio (WOIO) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to help find 16-year-old Breanna Neider after she went missing from the West Salem area at 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

Neider is 5′4″ tall, 110 pounds, and has jet black hair (not red like the photo provided), and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing black jogger pants, a white knitted hat, and a hoodie while carrying four to five duffle bags.

Call the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 330-287-5750 if you see her or know where she may be.

