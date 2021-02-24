22-year-old man arrested in connection to shooting at Parma bar

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a Parma bar.
The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested William Leigh Taylor Jr. on Wednesday, Parma Police said.
The shooting occurred Feb. 13 as four men were leaving the 3.14 Bar, according to police.
Parma Police said Taylor had been inside the bar with the victims.
As the victims got into their vehicle around 2:15 in the morning, Taylor approached and pointed a gun at them, police said.
Three of the men jumped from the car and ran, according to police.
The driver fled in the vehicle and Taylor open-fired, striking the vehicle several times, police said.
None of the victims were injured.
Parma Police said the 3.14 Bar is formerly known as the Pioneer Lounge as well as State Road Tavern.
Taylor is in Parma Jail, police said.
