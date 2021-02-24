71-year-old man carjacked at gunpoint in Stow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Stow, Ohio are on high alert. They are looking for a 2013 orange Toyota Corolla stolen at gunpoint.
The victim was a 71-year-old man who was upset by the ordeal, according to Captain Brian Snavely of the Stow Police Department
“He was not injured in the incident, however he was shaken up,” said Snavley.
The 71-year-old was carjacked and had his phone stolen on Saturday just before 8 p.m. at the Bridgewater Park apartments. Pplice is still searching for the car.
“Anyone who has seen the vehicle. It’s an orange 2013 Toyota Corolla,” said Snavley.
Stow is one of the safer communities to live in around Northeast Ohio. For residents like Maranda Trent this unbelievable.
“I would feel horrible absolutely horrible if that happened to anyone... let alone a 71-year-old man,” she said. “This is a safe neighborhood... People should be safe because the apartments are right there, and people should safe where they live.”
