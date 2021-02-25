Akron police: 37-year-old shot and killed on street in broad daylight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police detectives are investigating the Wednesday shooting death of a 37-year-old man.
Gunshots were heard near the 1000 block of Vernon Odom Boulevard, according to an Akron police media release.
When officers responded to the area about 2:30 p.m., they found the man on the ground suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, the release said.
The man later died at the scene.
Authorities say they believe an unknown suspect approached the victim and fired multiple shots before fleeing.
Police are withholding the man’s name until they can notify his family, according to the release.
Tipsters can also contact the Summit County Crimestoppers: call 330-434-COPS or text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.
The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy, the release said.
Police ask anyone with information to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.
Tipsters can also contact the Summit County Crimestoppers: call 330-434-COPSor text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.
Callers can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.