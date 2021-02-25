Appointment availability expected to increase as some Ohio Walmart, Meijer locations begin offering vaccine

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine offered some encouraging news on Thursday to those who are struggling to lock in a coronavirus vaccine appointment.
Beginning next week, the governor said some Walmart and Meijer pharmacy locations in Ohio will begin offering appointments for individuals who are eligible to receive the vaccine.
Expanding the number of providers is possible because the vaccine supply in shipments to Ohio is increasing, according to Gov. DeWine.
Additionally, more independent pharmacies should have access to the vaccine and, therefore, will be able to offer immunizations against the coronavirus.
The state’s supply could actually be higher depending on the potential approval and availability of a Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The newest providers will join those that have already been established, including CVS, Rite Aid, Walgreens, Kroger, hospitals, and local health departments.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.