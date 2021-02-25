Liquor license removed from Cleveland gas station where violent crimes frequently happen, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Gas USA on the corner of St. Clair Avenue and E. 123rd Street in Glenville, where numerous calls to police about dangerous and fatal incidents occurred, is no longer able to legally sell alcohol.
Cleveland police said there have been several problems at the gas station including: homicide, shots fired, felonious assaults, assaults, loud noise complaints, people threatening others with a weapon, robberies, drug overdoses and fights.
Police said 23-year-old Tommie James was killed in a shooting in July 2020 at this gas station. Another victim was taken to University Hospitals for the same incident.
According to police, from January of 2020 through December 2020 officers were called to the Gas USA 72 times.
Cleveland Councilman Mike Polensek, Cleveland Councilman Anthony Hairston and a Cleveland police Vice Squad officer all testified at a hearing before the Division of Liquor Control to have the liquor license pulled.
Polensek testified he received more complaints from this site than any other liquor license holder in his ward.
“This establishment has been a major source of violence in the Glenville neighborhood,” Polensek said. “When I hear elderly women tell me they are afraid to walk down the street because of the characters hanging at this establishment, my response is this is totally unacceptable and outrageous.
The owners of Gas USA can appeal the decision.
