Cleveland Metropolitan School District delays return to in-person learning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland students will not re-enter the classroom until March 8, Eric Gordon, CEO of Cleveland Metropolitan School District, announced in a Thursday message to parents and families.
“CMSD will delay the phased-in return of our students by one week, with Phase 1 students returning to school the week of March 8, Phase 2 students returning to school the week of March 15, and Phase 3 students returning to school the week of March 22,” Gordon said in the message.
Gordon said the return is delayed to ensure an effective transition. A later start date gives CMSD families time to receive their back-to-school mailer and opt their child out of hybrid learning, he said.
“It will also allow school and district staff to better plan for necessary adjustments to classroom and staff assignments, transportation schedules, in-school meal planning, staff professional development and classroom readiness,” Gordon said in the message.
CMSD will offer a full hybrid learning model for in-person and remote learners after spring break, according to the message.
