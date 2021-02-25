Driver in deadly hit-and-run on Cleveland’s East Side going to prison for 4 years

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 20-year-old Lakewood man was convicted of a deadly hit-and-run accident and sentenced to four years in prison.
Mohamad Abelsalam was drag racing on June 7, 2020 when he caused an accident that killed a 58-year-old man standing on the median at East 57th Street And Chester Avenue in Cleveland.
David Brian Scruggs, of Cleveland, died from his injuries at University Hospitals.
Cleveland police said Abdelsalam was driving a BMW, which crashed into a red vehicle traveling in another direction.
The red vehicle slammed into Scruggs.
After the accident, Abdelsalam fled from the scene, but was arrested several hours later in Lakewood.
