Fire in closet at St. Ignatius High School quickly extinguished, cause under investigation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Fire battled a fire Thursday morning in a closet at St. Ignatius High School.
The fire, which occurred in a storage / utility closet, was quickly extinguished, according to a tweet posted by Cleveland Fire.
Cleveland Fire is investigating the cause of the blaze.
Cleveland Fire said high school maintenance staff found the fire, shut the closet door and pulled the fire alarm.
“A closed door makes a big difference in keeping a fire from spreading,” Cleveland Fire said in a tweet.
The high school will not have classes Thursday, the tweet said.
St. Ignatius High School is located at 1911 W 30th St. near Carroll Avenue.
No injuries were reported.
