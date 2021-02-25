Future in the NBA? Watch a 270-pound Myles Garrett dunk a basketball with ease

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Myles Garrett proved he is not only talented on the football field, but also on the basketball court.
The star defensive end for the Cleveland Browns, who looked like a beefed-up member of Space Jam’s “Monstars” team, shared a basketball mixtape-style video on social media of him crossing the defender over and dunking like he’s already in the NBA.
“You need a big guard @mcuban?,” Garrett tweeted to Mark Cuban, the owner of the Dallas Mavericks.
Of course, reactions to the video came pouring in on Twitter, including one from former Browns great, Joe Thomas.
Garrett is listed as 272 pounds on the Cleveland Browns depth chart. Judging by the video, that’s 272 pounds of nothing but muscle.
