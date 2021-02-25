Geauga County Sheriff’s Office search for man involved in Troy Township theft

TROY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office is urging the community to come forward and identify the man accused of being involved in a theft from Main Market Road in Troy Township on Tuesday.
The suspect was described as an approximately 50-year-old man with a gray goatee.
The sheriff’s office believes the truck involved is a blue-green 1980s era Dodge Dakota pickup with a solid tan stripe down each side, a left headlight missing, and front left bumper damage.
Call the sheriff’s at 440-286-1234 if you recognize him or the truck.
