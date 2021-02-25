Ohio reports single-day increase of 80 COVID-19 deaths and 2,409 new cases

Covid-19 vaccines in Ohio surpass total cases. (Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson | February 25, 2021 at 1:53 PM EST - Updated February 25 at 1:58 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Thursday, the Department of Health reported 17,125 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 962,404 cases statewide since the start of the pandemic.

Gov. Mike DeWine scheduled a COVID-19 briefing on Thursday.

The 24-hour increase of 2,409 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Thursday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

Also, 80 new deaths were included in the daily totals. The state is continuing to reconcile death statistics due to a previous underreporting problem.

“The Bureau of Infectious Disease and the Bureau of Vital Statistics continue to reconcile death data. This process is ongoing as the teams complete a deep review of the data. This review will result in some fluctuations in death numbers moving forward.”

An additional 136,255 total cases and 2,552 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 49,951 total hospitalizations reported on Thursday, at least 7,104 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

