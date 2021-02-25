Ohio reports single-day increase of 80 COVID-19 deaths and 2,409 new cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Thursday, the Department of Health reported 17,125 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 962,404 cases statewide since the start of the pandemic.

The 24-hour increase of 2,409 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Thursday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

Also, 80 new deaths were included in the daily totals. The state is continuing to reconcile death statistics due to a previous underreporting problem.