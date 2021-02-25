Jen Yorko leading the way in Lake County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kim Ng made history in November when she became the first female general manager of a major league baseball team, the Miami Marlins.
1100 miles away, another G.M. can relate, at least to being a high-ranking woman in what had always been the man’s world of professional baseball.
Jen Yorko of the Lake County Captains.
Yorko says she’s not trying to become the next Kim Ng, but ... we are seeing more and more doors open, in more and more leagues.
”My role to her role, we do very different things,” Yorko said during a zoom meeting. “For me, on the minor league baseball side, it’s a lot more running a business, day to day, as opposed to the talent on the field.”
The Indians handle the talent on the field.
But they are well aware of the impact Yorko is making.
“Minor league affiliates provide an environment for our players that’s unbelievably important in terms of their development,” Indians assistant G.M. Carter Hawkins said. “So, yes, while she’s not making promotion decisions or deciding who’s batting third in the lineup, she’s leading the team that’s providing the environment that helps us to best develop our players, which has a direct impact on our major league team.”
As Hawkins also pointed out, Yorko has earned this role, having worn just about every hat in the Captains organization.
It’s a story of steady progress. On and off the field.
”I can remember when our first female umpire was on the field here for a Midwest League game,” Yorko says. “I remember being, like ‘hey, that’s big news, that’s never happened here’.
”Even those small victories, like umpires here at a minor league level that hopefully will move up and being in the major leagues, and seeing a referee at a Super Bowl, these are all big things.”
