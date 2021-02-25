18 more deaths; child among 61 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland

By Rachel Vadaj | February 24, 2021 at 9:34 PM EST - Updated February 24 at 9:34 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health announced on Wednesday that there were 16 new COVID-19 related deaths in the city, bringing the total cumulative deaths to 302 citywide.

There were 45 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 24,974 confirmed cases citywide.

Health officials said the new confirmed cases include people whose ages range from under 10-years-old to their 70s.

CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.

Two cases were transferred when health officials learned the individuals were not Cleveland residents.

There was an increase of 77 COVID-19 deaths and 1,842 new cases reported in Ohio in the last 24 hours.

The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here.

CDPH does not release any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender for the privacy of the individuals.

