Northeast Ohio Weather: Early spring pattern setting up

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We have now entered the time of year where bigger swings in temperature will be common. We are tracking a few fast moving systems this weekend. It’s colder today, but we will see a good deal of sun this afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 30s for a high. A nice looking day Friday with sunshine and temperatures rebounding in the 40s. A mild weekend ahead as well. Best risk of some rain will be early Saturday morning then again Sunday morning. These are the fast moving disturbances I was talking about. We don’t have any snow in the forecast the next seven days.