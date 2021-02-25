Northeast Ohio weather: Settling into an early Spring pattern; rain returns this weekend

By Samantha Roberts | February 25, 2021 at 3:20 AM EST - Updated February 25 at 2:58 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We have now entered the time of year where bigger swings in temperature will be common.

As you may well know, the weather in this part of the country can be quite a roller coaster ride from late February through mid-May!

After a cool ending to the work week, with highs in the 40s on Friday, temperatures will rebound into the 50s this weekend.

There will be two fast moving systems coming in this weekend to bring us rain each morning, Saturday and Sunday.

At this time, the afternoons look dry over the course of the weekend.

