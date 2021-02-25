Ohio governor says 30% capacity allowed at outdoor sports and entertainment events, 25% permitted at indoor venues

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio’s governor said on Thursday that he was ready reveal a change to attendance limits at indoor and outdoor sporting or entertainment events.
“The goal will be for all of us to get back to where we want to be, what our lives were before the pandemic,” Gov. Mike DeWine said on Thursday. “There is a bridge back to that life, and that bridge is built on vaccinations and continuing safety protocols.”
According to Gov. DeWine, 30% of a venue’s capacity will be allowed at outdoor events, such as baseball games, while 25% can attend indoor functions.
“This is a start,” Gov. DeWine added. “If the situation improves in spring and summer, this could be expanded.”
Progressive Field has a capacity of just over 35,000 fans, which would mean approximately 10,500 spectators would be permitted.
No fans were allowed to attend Indians games during the 2020 season.
Additional guidance is expected in the coming days, but Gov. DeWine did emphasize that the attendance will be allowed as long as health and safety protocols, like mask wearing and social distancing, are followed.
Other venues like amusement parks are expected to operator under the same guidelines established in 2020, but those plans could change at the request of the company.
Ohio Gov. DeWine said guidance on how proms, wedding receptions, fairs, and parades can resume will be “ready soon.”
