Only half of 10 turtles taken out of burning shed by Medina firefighters survive despite efforts to revive them

MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - Despite their best efforts to save them, Medina Fire confirmed about half of the 10 turtles taken out of a heated, insulated shed died after it caught fire on Wednesday afternoon.
Medina Fire said they were sent to the shed after smoke was seen coming through it.
When firefighters arrived, a neighbor quickly told them that the owner had multiple turtles inside, according to Medina Fire.
Firefighters doused the flames and took the 10 turtles, two of which were large tortoises, out from the smoke-filled shed, Medina Fire said.
Medina Fire said their crews administered oxygen therapy to the turtles with masks specifically designed to be used on animals.
Even with medical attention, about half of the turtles did not survive, Medina Fire regretted to report.
According to Medina Fire, the shed was insulated and heated to house the turtles, and it is believed that one of the heating elements started the deadly fire.
