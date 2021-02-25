Parma family worried sick over missing 15-year-old daughter

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - A Parma family is worried sick. Their teen daughter has been missing since Saturday. Police have been searching for her, but they don’t have any leads yet.
“I just really want her to come home,” said Tiffany Mack, Kayla’s oldest sister. “I got up Saturday morning because we were supposed to get coffee and hang out together, and just when I went downstairs to her room and she had a pillow hiding under the blanket, and I realized she was gone and panicked.”
15-year-old Kayla Mack is one of 12 kids. She was last seen sneaking out of her Parma home on Saturday around 1 a.m.
“I just really want her to come home because I love her, and it just sucks because everyone is so worried about her,” Tiffany said.
A neighbor spotted her near the intersection of Ward Road and Nottingham Drive in Parma.
“She came out the garage door, little security sensor, walked to the corner down here met a car down at the corner, a neighbor saw her as she came home from work, she got into the car left and has not been seen since,” explained Aaron Mack, Kayla’s father.
Kayla’s father, Aaron Mack, admits his daughter has been a troubled teenager, and he’s caught her sneaking out of the home in the past. He has not had any communication with his daughter since she left that night.
“Friday got her a Wendy’s pretzel burger, and she said, ‘Thank you, Daddy, I love you’ and hugged me, and that’s the last thing I heard from her,” Aaron said.
The family filed a missing person’s report with the Parma Police Department as soon as they could
“I’m very worried,” said 15-year-old Joshua Mack, Kayla’s twin brother.
Kayla is 5′3 and weighs about 100 lbs. She has dyed red hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing pajama pants and a gray sweatshirt that reads, ‘obey.’ her father also believes she was wearing a navy-blue puffy coat.
“Kayla, if you’re watching, please come back home,” her brother Joshua said. “We all miss you. We all love you.”
“I want Kayla to know that we love her, and she’s a part of our family, and family is really important, and I want her to come back,” said Kayla’s youngest sister, Sabrina Mack.
If you have any information on the missing teen’s whereabouts, contact Detective Scott Faulisi at 440-887-7323 or 440-885-1234.
