Police warning residents about new Ohio Homeland Security scam

AMHERST, Ohio (WOIO) - Police issued a warning for residents to be on the alert for a new scam regarding Ohio Homeland Security.
Amherst police said the scammers tell residents their identities have been stolen.
According to police, the scammers are able to spoof their phone number and claim to be a representative from Ohio Homeland Security.
Police said hang up on the caller immediately, because Ohio Homeland Security agents do not investigate personal identity theft.
Four tips to protect yourself from telephone scams:
• Register your phone number with the National Do Not Call Registry
• Be wary of callers claiming you have won a prize or vacation package
• Hang up on suspicious calls
• Be cautious of caller ID
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.