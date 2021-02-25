Study shows which Ohio counties could face COVID-19 vaccine shortage under current distribution plan

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A recently-released study shows that about 50% of Ohio’s counties are likely to see a vaccine shortage under the state’s current distribution strategy.
The report, issued by data science company Cogitativo, identified the counties in Ohio that are at the greatest risk of a vaccine deficit using technology to analyze allocation and prioritized populations statistics.
The 44 of 88 counties in Ohio at the highest risk of facing a vaccine deficit were identified as:
According to the publisher Cogitativo, the likely cause of the potential supply shortages stems from the lack of a system to identify the precise number of people in each county who are at the highest need of the coronavirus vaccine.
Other key findings of the report include:
- There will be a total combined shortage of more than 202,980 doses for all counties in Ohio that are likely to see deficits under the current state distribution protocol.
- A total of more than 277,610 additional hospitalizations can be prevented by using a distribution model based on clinical data and social determinants of health compared the current state distribution protocol.
- A total of more than 48,030 additional lives can be saved by using a distribution model based on clinical data and social determinants of health compared the current state distribution protocol.
Urged in the report are recommendations for modeling that can better precisely target allocation needs in each county.
