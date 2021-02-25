Two weeks after curfew lifted downtown restaurants have new life

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s been almost two weeks since the COVID-19 curfew was lifted in Ohio.
For area restaurants and bars, it couldn’t come at a better time, as the city celebrates Downtown Cleveland Restaurant Week.
Downtown Restaurants are bustling again, as the eateries and customers raise a glass to a new day and a little more freedom from COVID safety measures.
Laurie Torres is the Owner of Mallorca, “I have to say I think downtown suffered restaurant wise more than most. Because they closed down – you know there’s no baseball, no football games, theatre’s not open – and particularly during the week we depend on that.”
Torres tells 19 News that since the curfew was lifted right before Valentine’s Day, it’s allowed them to keep the kitchen open later and accommodate more people by scheduling reservations at 6 pm and 8 pm. She also feels the warmer temperatures and sunshine is like icing on the cake.
“I’ve noticed last couple of days since the sun is out people are anxious to get out and go do something. A lot have come in for restaurant week.
Peggy Patton from Cleveland was thrilled to celebrate her birthday at Mallorca after nearly a year of staying home. She now feels safe to go out now that’s she’s vaccinated, “We isolated, so it’s great to have a little bit of freedom.”
Patton’s daughter Beth Vecchio says a month ago they would not have been here, but she hopes this is the start of a new day for downtown restaurants and their customers, “I hope we just have nice weather from now on and go for walks, we’ve all been deprived of conversation and our friends.”
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.