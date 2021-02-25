Victim’s father grateful for support, now spreading message of love after crash that killed 2 teens in Lakewood (full interview)

Brock Close poses for a photo with his son Max (Source: Brock Close)
By Jim Nelson | February 25, 2021 at 4:53 PM EST - Updated February 25 at 5:01 PM

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - The father of one of the two 19-year-olds killed by a suspected drunk driver in Lakewood early Sunday told 19 News he’s grateful for the outpouring of support from the entire community.

“I wish it didn’t take this to see it but I don’t ever want to forget that because it’s so positive. I really, really, really love everybody that’s reached out to us,” said Brock Close.

Watch the entire raw interview below.

His son, Max Close, along with Alejandro Mercado, both 19, were killed instantly.

“As much love as Alejandro and Max put out in the world, there’s this big hole in it now that we’re going to have to fill with love. It’s kind of what keeps me going is thinking that there’s a lot I’m going to have to do to live up to those boys. They made everybody happy and that’s what I’m going to have to do with my life now and I’m happy to do it,” Close told 19 News.

Police said Selena Colon, 23, of North Royalton was speeding down Clifton Blvd. around 2:20 a.m. Sunday. Investigators believe she was drunk and did not have her headlights on.

Lakewood police said she caused a crash which killed two 19-year-olds.
Close was attempting to turn onto Clifton from Fry Avenue when his car was hit by Colon.

Both Close and Mercado were thrown from the vehicle.

An 18-year-old was also in the car; he was treated and released.

Colon did not have any passengers.

She’s now facing felony vehicular homicide and OVI charges.

