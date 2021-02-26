2 chases in 1 day: East Cleveland Police pursuit ends with 3 people in custody

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers took three people into police custody Thursday night following the second East Cleveland Police Department pursuit of the day.
The first chase ended around 2 p.m. not long after the fleeing driver reached speeds of 70 MPH, according to a police report. That pursuit concluded in a crash involving innocent people.
The second chase began around 10:20 p.m. when officers spotted a Subaru that Fairview Park Police said was stolen in at gunpoint, according to a press release.
East Cleveland Police said officers attempted a traffic stop near Superior Avenue and Carlyon Road, but the driver did not stop.
The vehicle hit a police cruiser as it fled, police said. That happened near E. 72nd Street near the Interstate 90 exit.
The car’s three occupants fled on foot after a tire on the car became flat and caught fire, according to a release.
Officers caught the three people shortly after they ran away, police said.
Fairview Park Police took custody of the three people and the allegedly stolen vehicle, according to a press release.
It is the 51st East Cleveland Police Department pursuit of 2021, according to a 19 News investigation.
