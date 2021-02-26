‘Cherry,’ latest fruit of Northeast Ohio’s film industry, opens this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “Cherry” was the perfect script for the Cleveland film industry.
“A lot of time, when movies shoot in Cleveland, we’re doubling for another city,” says Mike Wendt, production manager for the Cleveland Film Commission. “So when you get a script that comes across your desk that is written specifically for Cleveland, that is something I always like to leap at.”
The movie stars “Spider-Man” Tom Holland as an Iraq War veteran who returns home to Cleveland, gets addicted to opioids, and becomes a bank robber to support his habit.
It’s shot by Cleveland natives Joe and Anthony Russo, the “Avengers: Endgame” and “Captain America” directors, and hired about 135 local film people before it wrapped just before the pandemic when the industry hit tough times.
“I believe they spent about $14 million here,” says Wendt. “Twenty-twenty really took a hit on the film economy locally and, of course, all over.”
But the Film Commission is writing a comeback and an upbeat ending.
“A film that was approved for the tax credit is looking like it’s going shooting this summer,” says Wendt. “I think this will be the litmus test or things going forward. My hope is this kind of springboards more things to come in the future.”
Wendt says it’s a Netflix project, which will have to adhere to new COVID protocols.
But, for now, the focus is on “Cherry.”
“I think Cleveland never looked better onscreen,” Wendt says. “When people walk away from it, I think they can take a great sense of pride that Cleveland looks amazing in the film.”
AppleTV+ produced “Cherry,” which plays exclusively in Ohio at the Cedar Lee Theater in Cleveland Heights. The film debuts on Apple TV+ on March 12.
