City of Cleveland calls for landlords to test homes for lead

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Cleveland is asking landlords to find out if lead is present in their rental properties.
“This is not an, ‘I got you moment,’ but it is imperative to protect our children, and we’re going to do that no matter what,” said Cleveland Councilman Blaine Griffin.
Lead can be deadly; roughly 400,000 deaths in the U.S. each year are due to lead exposure.
Just two years ago, a 4-year-old girl from Cleveland survived a life-threatening illness after being exposed to lead.
It’s a problem seen throughout the city.
“Lead is a silent assassin and most of our homes, about 90% of them, were built before 1978,″ said Griffin.
Starting next month, the city is requiring lead inspections for rental properties.
The city will start with zip codes 44120 and 44135. If live there, you must get your home risk-assessed or have a clearance exam done to show the property is lead free.
After March they will continue checking the remaining zip codes in Cleveland.
“This is not to take anyone’s house away. If anything, this is to try to stabilize a lot of the rental properties and stabilize Cleveland’s households,” said Griffin. “Because if people have a nice, safe, warm affordable place to live, the likelihood of them being transient and moving is less likely.”
If your home does test positive for lead, don’t worry. Some professionals will just suggest that you repaint or clean thoroughly, based on the exposure.
You can learn more about what to do after here.
“We know that housing, safety, and education are cornerstone of a safe vibrant community,” said Griffin.
It may seem like a lot of work and money now, but lives that could be saved are countless.
If you have any questions about paying for the inspection or lead, you can call the hotline at 1-833-601 5323
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.