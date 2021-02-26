Cleveland Teachers Union agrees with district decision to move back re-opening timeline

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Believing that there was still to much work to be done, Shari Obrenski the president of the Cleveland Teachers Union, is in agreement with the decision of Cleveland Schools CEO Eric Gordon to move back, by a week, the start of the district’s hybrid in person learning program.
Obrenski said with 37,000 students, 100 buildings, and 5,000 teachers the logistics of starting up cannot be underestimated. She was concerned that the teachers were still without critical information regarding building protocol and operations.
“I think it is really difficult for those who are not in a school setting to fully understand how many moving parts we are dealing with in trying to get an in person return, particularly in a large district,” Obrenski said.
Obrenski said the teachers would work with the district to try and meet the new goal of starting the hybrid program on March 8th but that there is still a considerable amount of work to be done.
A key priority for the teachers has always been ventilation issues in district buildings and to that end the union has been working with an environmental industrial health consultant to be sure that the air flow in district buildings is creating a healthy workplace.
“I should be able to walk in my classroom and understand that these are the conditions that exist so that fresh air is circulating in my classroom and I know the air I am breathing and my students are breathing is fresh air,” Obresnki said.
Ohio governor Mike DeWine has been pushing all districts in the state to get back in the classroom, at least in some form, by March 1st, and DeWine upon hearing that Cleveland would miss that mark said he was disapppointed.
Obrenski brushed that off saying she was disappointed the governor would impose an artificial timeline without, she said, fully understanding the unique challenges of the district.
