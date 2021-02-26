At divided time, Ohio unites behind statue of John Glenn

Annie Glenn and her husband John Glenn on his 91st birthday on July 18, 2012. John died at age 95 on Dec. 8, 2016. (Source: johnglennhome.org)
By Associated Press | February 26, 2021 at 11:24 AM EST - Updated February 26 at 11:24 AM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Political divisions these days may be deep, but Ohioans never cease to agree on John Glenn.

Both Republicans and Democrats on a state panel heaped praise on the late astronaut and U.S. senator Thursday, as they voted unanimously to put a 7-foot, 600-pound bronze statue of him on display at the Ohio Statehouse for the next year.

The period beginning next month will include his 100th birthday this July, as well as the 60th anniversary of his famous flight as the first American to orbit Earth next February.

The vote was delayed about a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

