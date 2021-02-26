East Cleveland murder suspect found hiding inside Cleveland home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A suspect wanted for the murder of a 48-year-old East Cleveland man on Super Bowl Sunday was arrested Friday morning.
U.S. Marshals said Rodney Williams, 26, was taken into custody at a home in the 900 block of Paxton Avenue in Cleveland.
According to the U.S. Marshals, K9 Rocky found Williams hiding inside the house.
Williams was bitten during the arrest and was evaluated by EMS on the scene.
“This suspect thought he could hide from officers for this heinous crime but when the U.S. Marshals Service looks for you, you will be found,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.
East Cleveland police said officers found the body of the murder victim inside his apartment in the 14000 block of Terrace Road on Feb. 9.
Concerned friends called police and asked them to do a welfare check after nobody had heard from him.
