Eddie Rosario ready to help Tribe after years of hurting them

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Terry Francona has seen enough of Eddie Rosario over the years. Rosario was a Tribe killer for the Twins. Now, he can flip the script.
“We had our one-on-one with him this morning, and I told him it is so nice to not hate you anymore,” Francona said on Tuesday. “Because, man, he just seemed to wreak havoc, and now, ‘go ahead and wreak havoc all you want, and we’ll cheer for you’. We got a really good laugh out of it. He seems like a really good kid. He seems excited to be here.”
He is, and he should be, considering how he has crushed it at Progressive Field. In 45 games, Rosario hit .353, belting 11 home runs, 12 doubles and 3 triples.
“I love playing at Progressive Field,” Rosario said. “I love the stadium, I hit it well, I see the ball really good, and I like the team, too. I have a couple of friends here. I feel happy to be here.”
Rosario spent six seasons with the Twins, leading ‘em in RBI’s last season ... and they still let him walk. So, he teamed up with a division rival, a group he says already feels like a family. No hard feelings, Minnesota. He’s not thinking about you anymore.
“I go play my games,” Rosario said. “I’m not thinking about Minnesota, I’m thinking about Cleveland. I want to help the guys in the right way to win games.”
