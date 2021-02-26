Cleveland Indians ready to fill 30% of Progressive Field’s capacity with fans for all April home games

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Indians released their health and safety procedures for the upcoming baseball season following Ohio’s Gov. Mike DeWine’s Thursday press conference, where he officially announced venue capacity for outdoor events.
According to Gov. DeWine, 30% of a venue’s capacity will be allowed at outdoor events, such as baseball games, while 25% can attend indoor functions.
Progressive Field has a capacity of just over 35,000 fans, which would mean approximately 10,500 spectators would be permitted.
No fans were allowed to attend Indians games during the 60-game 2020 season.
Here is the following information the Indians released on Thursday:
2021 Health and Safety Procedures At Progressive Field
The Cleveland Indians today announced a plan to host fans at a 30% capacity at Progressive Field for all April home games in 2021. The plan, which will implement new ballpark health and safety protocols, was formulated in partnership with the Cleveland Clinic, Major League Baseball, state, and local public health officials. Tickets will be sold in pod-style seating to ensure social distancing between eligible groups when fans are seated. Pods will be seated in quantities of two or four tickets. Additionally, all fans will be required to wear a Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommended face mask at all times while in the ballpark unless they are actively eating or drinking in ticketed seats. Face protections such as neck gaiters, bandanas, and masks with valves are not considered approved face masks at Progressive Field. Fans arriving at the ballpark without an approved face covering will be provided with a disposable face mask for the game. In addition to the above, the following health & safety protocols will be enforced at Progressive Field to start the season:
- All gates will open one hour before the first pitch
- Social distancing will be required throughout all queuing locations
- No bags allowed to speed up ballpark entry – exceptions for medical bags, diaper bags, and clutch purses
- Mobile entry – ticketless entry via MLB Ballpark app, My Indians Tickets, and the StubHub app
- Food and beverage consumption will be confined to ticketed seating or ticketed designated standing spaces
- Cashless transactions encouraged at all food and retail locations
- Increased hand sanitizer stations around the ballpark
- Frequent cleaning of high-touch surfaces
- Outdoor air circulation pumped into all indoor areas
- Cleveland Clinic’s S-A-F-E branding and signage throughout the ballpark to remind fans of ballpark health guidelines
All guidelines and procedures are subject to change and will continue to be analyzed and shaped by the health and safety guidelines recommended by the Cleveland Department of Public Health, guidance from the Ohio Department of Health, and recommendations issued by Major League Baseball and Cleveland Clinic. Ticket availability for the 2021 season will be determined on a monthly basis until the ballpark is allowed to operate at full capacity again. Capacity limits will be reviewed each month based on approved health and safety protocols prior to new monthly game tickets being released. Single-game availability will be announced at a later date. All 2021 health, safety, and ticket information can be found at Indians.com/updates.
