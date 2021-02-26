Cleveland Indians ready to fill 30% of Progressive Field’s capacity with fans for all April home games

The Cleveland Indians today announced a plan to host fans at a 30% capacity at Progressive Field for all April home games in 2021. The plan, which will implement new ballpark health and safety protocols, was formulated in partnership with the Cleveland Clinic, Major League Baseball, state, and local public health officials. Tickets will be sold in pod-style seating to ensure social distancing between eligible groups when fans are seated. Pods will be seated in quantities of two or four tickets. Additionally, all fans will be required to wear a Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommended face mask at all times while in the ballpark unless they are actively eating or drinking in ticketed seats. Face protections such as neck gaiters, bandanas, and masks with valves are not considered approved face masks at Progressive Field. Fans arriving at the ballpark without an approved face covering will be provided with a disposable face mask for the game. In addition to the above, the following health & safety protocols will be enforced at Progressive Field to start the season: