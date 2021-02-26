Many in the Black community still resisting getting COVID 19 vaccine

“When you think about this, it’s scary either way it goes. I would not not take it if it meant I could help stop the spread of the disease. Maybe we have to not be selfish with our concerns, with our fears, and think about if you have one person over here that’s not going to take it, that person could be the person that could continue to transport it. So, there are a lot of things we have to weigh and pray on, and ultimately I think we’re all going to make the right decision that best for humankind, not just ourselves.”