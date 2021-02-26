Massive blaze damages several Akron businesses

By Julia Bingel | February 26, 2021 at 11:01 AM EST - Updated February 26 at 11:01 AM

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters spent 10 hours on the scene of a huge building fire Friday.

Crews arrived in the 1200 block of Diagonal Road around 12:45 a.m., after multiple people called 911 reporting the building at Diagonal Road and Mercer Avenue was on fire.

Firefighters said three businesses inside the building were all heavily damaged.

The businesses are a restaurant, a car repair shop and a barber shop.

There were no injuries to firefighters or civilians.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

