Cleveland Metroparks Zoo to reopen RainForest March 2

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Planning a zoo trip? Guests at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo will soon be able to experience more than 10,000 plants and 600 animals during a walk through the RainForest.
The upgraded RainForest reopens March 2 with a fully replaced geodesic dome, according to a press release.
“We are excited to welcome our guests back to one of the zoo’s most beloved attractions, the RainForest. At 28 years old, this was a critical capital improvement project featuring state-of-the-art technology that will benefit both our guests and animals,” Dr. Chris Kuhar, Executive Director, said in a press release.
The geodesic dome sits above the orangutan habitat. It’s made of a special material that replicates natural biomes in Southeast Asia, according to a press release.
The zoo is following recommended COVID-19 health and safety guidelines in the RainForest, including:
- Reduced building capacity
- One-way directional flow on both levels
- Social distancing
- Facial coverings for those age 6 and older, unless you are an individual with a qualifying medical condition
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.