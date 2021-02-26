Cleveland Metroparks Zoo to reopen RainForest March 2

An orangutan family at the RainForest at the Cleveland Zoo greets visitors.
By Avery Williams | February 26, 2021 at 6:08 AM EST - Updated February 26 at 6:14 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Planning a zoo trip? Guests at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo will soon be able to experience more than 10,000 plants and 600 animals during a walk through the RainForest.

The upgraded RainForest reopens March 2 with a fully replaced geodesic dome, according to a press release.

“We are excited to welcome our guests back to one of the zoo’s most beloved attractions, the RainForest. At 28 years old, this was a critical capital improvement project featuring state-of-the-art technology that will benefit both our guests and animals,” Dr. Chris Kuhar, Executive Director, said in a press release.

The geodesic dome sits above the orangutan habitat. It’s made of a special material that replicates natural biomes in Southeast Asia, according to a press release.

The zoo is following recommended COVID-19 health and safety guidelines in the RainForest, including:

- Reduced building capacity

- One-way directional flow on both levels

- Social distancing

- Facial coverings for those age 6 and older, unless you are an individual with a qualifying medical condition

