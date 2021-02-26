New federal retail pharmacy program brings new vaccination sites to Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -More than a million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be shipped to Ohio Thursday.
The new vaccine supply from the Federal Retail Pharmacy program will allow CVS to add 7 new vaccination sites in Ohio. Five of those locations will be in Northeast Ohio, Cuyahoga, Lorain, and Stark Counties. This program will help many pharmacies combat the high demand for this possible life-saving shot.
“I know people are frustrated who can’t get the vaccine who are 65 and older over, and I don’t blame them, but more common. And you know, March is going to be a better month, frankly, than February as far as availability of vaccine,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.
Vaccine providers adding to this excitement by promising to ramp up production after some roadblocks, pledging to have more on the way as soon as possible.
“We did initially experience some problems with the initial ramp-up of our vaccine. We will be on track to deliver those 300 million doses before the end of July,” said John Young, a business officer for Pfizer.
If you’re currently eligible for the vaccine, don’t forget to make an appointment, CVS along with other local pharmacies, can expect their shipment of vaccines starting Thursday.
Giving us all a little more hope as more people become eligible for the vaccine.