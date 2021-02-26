Northeast Ohio Weather: Warmer than normal temperatures this weekend; a few shots of rain

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An early spring pattern sets up this weekend. There is some rain in the forecast, but most of the time it stays dry for you. A few showers will be around early Saturday morning and that is it. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 40s to lower 50s. A mild Saturday night if you have plans. We have a good shot of our warmest day of the year so far on Sunday. A stronger south wind is in the forecast in advance of the next cold front. I’m going aggressive and forecasting temperatures in the 50s to around 60 degrees. A risk of a few showers in the early morning then again later in the afternoon.