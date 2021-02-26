Northeast Ohio weather: Warmer than normal temperatures this weekend with morning showers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An early spring pattern is setting up for this weekend.
Temperatures will soar into the low 50s on Saturday, and into the upper 50s on Sunday.
A few showers will move through each morning.
March begins on Monday, and it will feature cooler temperatures and strong winds.
Highs on Monday will only top out around 40 degrees.
That’s very normal for this time of the year, but it might come as a shock to the system after such a mild weekend.
At this time, we are forecasting dry weather from Monday through Thursday.
