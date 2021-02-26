Ohio Attorney General Yost seeks to suspend Cleveland City Councilman

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a request to begin suspension proceedings against Cleveland City Councilman Kenneth Johnson Friday, according to a press release from his office.
The A.G.’s request for his suspension cites the indictment of Johnson on 15 felony counts. He is accused of stealing over $175,000 in federal grant money and falsifying official documents, including IRS tax returns, for multiple years.
Yost initiated the suspension proceedings under Ohio Revised Code Section 3.16, which authorizes the suspension of local public officials who have been charged with a felony relating to their official duties.
