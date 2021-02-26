Ohio colleges, universities release fall plans for learning during COVID-19

“We are optimistic that current conditions will continue to improve and that vaccinations will be available for all those seeking such protection by the beginning of the fall 2021 term,” a letter sent to all students and staff stated. “With these assumptions in mind, The University of Akron plans to return to a level of in-person learning that resembles pre-COVID offerings. Most courses will be delivered in our classrooms, labs and studios on the main campus as well as our branch campuses in Orrville, Medina and Lakewood.”