Ohio colleges, universities release fall plans for learning during COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With decreases in COVID-19 cases and increases in vaccines going into arms, many Ohio colleges and universities are releasing how they hope to approach learning in the fall of 2021.
All of the schools agree plans are tentative based on what the virus does over spring and summer in Ohio.
Ohio State University, the largest institution in the state, announced Thursday it is planning for what it calls, “a reactivation of its campuses this fall to offer safe and robust in-person experiences significantly expanded from current restrictions.”
While specifics will be released at a later date the plan will increase:
- In-person teaching, learning and student activities
- Students in the residence halls
- Staff working on campus
- In-person campus services and events
- Fans in attendance at Ohio State football games and other athletic competitions
On Thursday, the University of Akron also released its plan saying fall 2021 will look a lot like pre-pandemic learning.
“We are optimistic that current conditions will continue to improve and that vaccinations will be available for all those seeking such protection by the beginning of the fall 2021 term,” a letter sent to all students and staff stated. “With these assumptions in mind, The University of Akron plans to return to a level of in-person learning that resembles pre-COVID offerings. Most courses will be delivered in our classrooms, labs and studios on the main campus as well as our branch campuses in Orrville, Medina and Lakewood.”
Kent State University has also been looking forward to fall classes having some normalcy.
A letter to staff and students read, “We are optimistic, and the university’s goal is to approach a more normal level of operations with more opportunities for in-person learning and activities. This strategy is driven by the assumption that all adults who want to be vaccinated will have been by the start of the fall semester.”
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.