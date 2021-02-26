Ohio reports single-day increase of 58 COVID-19 deaths and 1,976 new cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Friday, the Department of Health reported 17,183 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 964,380 cases statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Gov. Mike DeWine did not schedule a COVID-19 briefing on Friday.
The 24-hour increase of 1,976 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Thursday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
Also, 58 new deaths were included in the daily totals. The state is continuing to reconcile death statistics due to a previous underreporting problem.
An additional 136,907 total cases and 2,562 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 50,118 total hospitalizations reported on Friday, at least 7,119 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
