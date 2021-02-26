Residents frustrated with trash pileup in Clark-Fulton neighborhood alleyway

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Residents voiced their concerns Thursday over heaps of trash in the garage of an abandoned house in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood.
David Rodriguez, who lives two houses away from the site, has faced the consequences of the makeshift dump for over a year.
“Anything you can find inside a house is being thrown into this place,” he said in Spanish.
According to Rodriguez and other neighbors, the property on 3132 W. 40th St. has been abandoned for three years. Passers-by used the site’s garage, which is located in an alleyway behind the home, as a spot to discard personal garbage.
“It’s not the first time I’ve ever killed mice, with all of this trash next to me,” Rodriguez said.
Rodriguez and his wife, Wanda Montero, posted a video on Facebook two days ago; the video showed trash overflowing from the abandoned garage. Ward 14 Councilmember Jasmine Santana noticed the video and helped send a crew that began a multiple-day cleanup process.
“I have the most alleys in comparison to other wards,” she said in an interview with 19 News today, “the illegal dumping is worse in my area on the West Side.”
Rodriguez urges city officials to enact more steps beyond trash cleanup. “They could clean this today, but by the next week, people start dumping their trash again,” he said.
Santana hopes residents can continue to communicate with leaders as soon as they encounter a problem.
“I know we can’t clean the whole neighborhood, but at least it’ll show residents the importance of coming together to clean up our neighborhood,” she said.
Santana confirmed that the abandoned property is set to be demolished.
