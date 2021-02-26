Shelby Police search for missing 33-year-old woman

SHELBY, Ohio (WOIO) - Shelby Police are asking the community to help find 33-year-old Melinda Kay Davis (Clark) after she was reported missing at 12:36 p.m. on Thursday.
Chief Combs said she was last seen driving her black 2013 Volkswagen Jetta with Ohio plate JGZ 8921 near Shelby High School at approximately 7:20 a.m. on Thursday.
Davis was believed to be heading to Mansfield to meet her ex-boyfriend, Chief Combs said.
According to the chief, Shelby Police, Mansfield Police, and the Richland County Sheriff’s Office tried to contact both Davis and her ex-boyfriend at several locations, but all attempts have been unsuccessful.
Davis was described as 5′ tall, approximately 145 pounds, has brown hair, brown eyes, and has tattoos on both arms, shoulders, and wrists.
She was last seen wearing a white shirt, gray sweatpants, and pink flip-flops.
Call Shelby Police at 419-347-2242 if you see her or know where she and her ex-boyfriend may be.
