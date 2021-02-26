Single vehicle crash in Geauga County leaves 1 dead

MUNSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - One person died Friday morning in a single vehicle crash in Geauga County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
Authorities said a green 2001 Volkswagen Jetta traveled off the side of the road, hit a ditch and overturned.
This happened just before 4 a.m. on Wilson-Mills Road near Flower Mills Road.
The driver was ejected amid the crash, according to a release. Police said they did not wear a seatbelt.
The victim’s identity was not released.
No one else was injured in the crash.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol will continue investigating this crash, including if drugs or alcohol were factors.
Authorities said Wilson-Mills Road was closed until 6 a.m. or so.
Munson Township Fire Department and Geauga County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Ohio State Highway Patrol with this crash.
