Stow police catch fugitive with tattoos on his face, then add a fake one of their own

Stow fugitive captured (Source: Stow police)
By Chris Anderson | February 26, 2021 at 9:35 AM EST - Updated February 26 at 9:35 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Stow-area robbery suspect is now in custody after being tracked down by Akron police.

Dylan Norman is accused of stealing cartons of cigarettes, a large number of lottery tickets, and cash from the register during a Feb. 18 armed robbery at a 7-Eleven in Stow, according to police.

Stow police said Norman, who has distinct facial tattoos, was recognized by an Akron store clerk shortly after his wanted poster was released.

A doctored image was shared on social media by the Stow Police Department announcing Norman’s capture, showing him with a new and noticeable, yet fake, face tattoo.

UPDATE: Dylan Norman was arrested by our friends at Akron PD after an alert Akron store clerk recognized him from our...

Posted by Stow Police Department, Stow, Ohio on Friday, February 26, 2021

Norman is now facing a charge of aggravated robbery.

“You sharing of posts like this is a great help to making your community safer,” Stow police shared on Facebook.

