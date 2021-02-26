Stow police catch fugitive with tattoos on his face, then add a fake one of their own

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Stow-area robbery suspect is now in custody after being tracked down by Akron police.
Dylan Norman is accused of stealing cartons of cigarettes, a large number of lottery tickets, and cash from the register during a Feb. 18 armed robbery at a 7-Eleven in Stow, according to police.
Stow police said Norman, who has distinct facial tattoos, was recognized by an Akron store clerk shortly after his wanted poster was released.
A doctored image was shared on social media by the Stow Police Department announcing Norman’s capture, showing him with a new and noticeable, yet fake, face tattoo.
Norman is now facing a charge of aggravated robbery.
“You sharing of posts like this is a great help to making your community safer,” Stow police shared on Facebook.
