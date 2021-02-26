U.S. Federal Marshals arrest Akron murder suspect in Columbus

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team arrested 20-year-old Osiris Khalfani wanted for murder by Akron Police.
According to police, Wednesday afternoon, Khalfani waited for 37-year-old Antwaine D. Bethune outside a residence in the 1000 block of Vernon Odom Blvd. and shot him. Bethune was pronounced dead at the scene.
Khalfani fled the area but was quickly identified by members of the Akron Police Department.
Early Thursday morning, investigators learned that Khalfani left Akron and went to the Columbus area.
Khalfani was found in a home in the 4700 block of Bentham Dr. and was arrested without incident.
According to the Marshal’s press release, officers also seized rifle magazines, marijuana, and approximately $10,000 in cash from the home where Khalfani was arrested.
Khalfani will remain in the Franklin County Jail until he can be extradited to Akron, where he will face charges.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.