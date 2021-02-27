Allegedly intoxicated man crashes amid East Cleveland Police pursuit, report says

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - East Cleveland Police arrested a 33-year-old man accused of driving under the influence early Saturday morning after he fled police and crashed into a curb and pillar amid a pursuit, a police report said.
David Kendricks, of Berea, was cited for failing to obey traffic control device, passing left of center, display of a license plate, failing to wear a seatbelt, reckless operation, driving under suspension, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and failing to comply with the order of a police officer, according to a police report.
An East Cleveland Officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop around 4:35 a.m. when he saw a white Volvo traveling on E. 152nd Street without a license plate, the report said.
The driver, identified as Kendricks, didn’t stop and a pursuit ensued, according to the police report.
Kendricks drove through a red light before turning onto Woodworth Road, the report said.
Speeds reached 50 MPH, and Kendricks drove left of center into oncoming traffic, according to the police report.
The report said Kendricks lost control of the vehicle and struck a curb.
Kendricks hit a pillar below a bridge on St. Clair Avenue and Woodworth Road shortly after hitting the curb, according to the police report.
Officers and EMS checked on Kendricks, who told them that he had consumed alcohol earlier in the night, according to the police report. The report said drug use is also suspected.
EMS took Kendricks to University Hospitals.
Kendricks also had an outstanding warrant for domestic violence with the Strongsville Police Department, according to the police report.
